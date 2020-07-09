Iowa State Patrol: One Killed in Webster County Dirt Bike Accident

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – A dirt bike accident in Webster County Wednesday claimed the life of one person.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened at 7:00 p.m. near Dolliver Park Avenue and 290th Street. The driver was traveling westbound on D43 on a dirt bike when they failed to navigate the curve and entered the ditch. They were thrown from the bike as it rolled.

Emergency crews pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The ISP says they were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The person’s name has not been released yet in order to allow authorities time to notify family members.