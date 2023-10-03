POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is on the scene of a shooting on I-80 in Poweshiek County Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 the incident is in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the 188-mile marker. That’s east of the Grinnell exit.

Sgt. Dinkla said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is on the way to the scene to assist the ISP in the investigation. He did not have any other information he could immediately release.

The right lane of westbound traffic is blocked because of emergency vehicles. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area.

