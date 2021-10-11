Iowa State Patrol: Driving fatalities up compared to this time last year

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two fatal crashes on Interstate 80 over the weekend brings the number of people who have died on Iowa roads so far this year to 263.

The Iowa State Patrol says that’s more than last year at this point. In an effort to keep those numbers down, the state created the Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force earlier this year.

Its first goal is to have less than 300 fatalities per year, with the ultimate goal of zero deaths on Iowa roads.

“Those are touching lives and those are affecting families and affecting loved ones,” Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said. “And so if we can reduce those fatalities, that’s our mission on our roadways.”

Troopers plan to achieve that through legislation, education, and enforcement, but they also need your help.

“Are you being a problem on the roadway, or are you helping the problem?” Sgt. Dinkla said. “So we need people to take some initiative, take some responsibility and do the right thing and pay attention and just drive while you’re going down the road.”

Sgt. Dinkla says Iowa hasn’t had fewer than 300 highway fatalities since 1925.