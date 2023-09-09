AMES, Iowa- Following the announcements that several presidential candidates will attend the Cy-Hawk showdown on Saturday, Iowa State made some security changes.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, and Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will all be attending the game.

Iowa State’s Chief of Police, Michael Newton, said that people should not be concerned if they see more security than usual since the school is increasing the amount of law enforcement officers because of all the dignitaries planning to attend.

Like any Cy-Hawk faceoff, there may also be heavy traffic, according to Newton.

“We just got to use a little bit of patience and understand that there may be some delays. We’re trying really hard with our security plans to try to minimize those delays as best we can,” Newton said.

With increased traffic and the new electronic ticketing system, Newton advised that people should arrive to the Iowa-Iowa State game earlier.