Iowa State Holding Annual Greek Week, Filled with In-Person Events

AMES, Iowa– Starting Monday, thousands of Iowa State University students will gather at several in-person events during the university’s annual Greek Week.

Greek Week is a 67-year-old tradition at Iowa State University which is hosted by nearly 50 fraternities and sororities that raise money for the Special Olympics of Iowa.

Since canceling Greek Week in 2021, organizers said they wanted this year to be safe but also as normal as possible.

Most events students are accustomed to attending will be the same. However, face coverings will be required and there will be attendance limits at certain events.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Story County’s daily positive cases have been steadily dropping since the end of last year. The highest 14 day rolling total was over 1,600 in November. The current 14 day rolling total is 197.

Director of ISU’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Engagement, Billy Boulden, said the university plans on limiting virus transmission by hosting most events on campus and having no additional parties.

“Our students have done a really great job this year, about registering their events following the protocol, following the procedures,” Boulden said. “So we shouldn’t see any parties this year during this week.”