DES MOINES, Iowa — This month we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Women’s History Month and the beginning of spring. March is also Iowa History Month.

The State Historical Society of Iowa has celebrations planned all month. It’s hosting numerous events at the state history museum ranging from history events, to book clubs and kids programming. It’s also hosting events during spring break for kids to learn about Iowa history when they’re off from school.

“When you talk about why Iowa history matters and why I do what I do, really enjoy sharing the compelling stories of Iowa history and so many great ones that get overlooked,” Iowa State Curator Leo Landis.

He said March is Iowa State History Month because the bill creating the State of Iowa was introduced in congress in March 1845. It became law in Dec. 1846 when President James K. Polk, the namesake for Polk County, signed the bill.