DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting.

The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans.

“Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman.

The stakes were high Saturday as fair goers like Ann Campbell of Norwalk looked to help topple the record for largest cornhole tournament.

“Mainly just because of the fact they are trying to break the world record and we were gonna come anyway so it sounded like something fun to do,” said Campbell.

The 512 participants that initially registered were more than enough to sink San Diego’s record of 444 into the Pacific. By Saturday evening, the official number of players jumped to 730. Guinness Book of Records Adjudicator Claire Elise-Stephens was on hand for certification, which is no easy ringer.

“One or two people can be the difference between getting the record or not. We are closely monitoring any disqualifications throughout the tournament,” said Elise-Stephens.

Despite the weather, players soaked in the rain.

“Look at us on the Grand Concourse,” Hassman said. “It is raining which is shocking, other than that it is gorgeous seeing all these people play.”

Campbell was thrilled to soak up the historic moment.

“I think it is super cool. I already took a selfie with the Guinness lady,” she said.

Joe Desaulniers of Des Moines said the record should make Iowans proud.

“Hey, being part of a world record that sounds like fun.”

The idea to break the world record for largest cornhole tournament began where many grand scale ideas often begin, over some ice cold drinks and food at the Cattleman’s Beef Quarters back in 2018.

“We said what is the world record as we were enjoying ourselves and turned out it was 444. We were like, we got that. We were running up to do it and then the pandemic hit so this was the first time we could try,” said Hassman.

A fitting world record for a fair that is known for blue ribbons.

“It just feels like a record that should be set at the Iowa State Fair doesn’t it? California doesn’t make sense. It has to be an Iowa record,” said Desaulniers.