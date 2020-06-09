Iowa State Fair Board Meeting Wednesday to Discuss 2020 Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The fate of the 2020 Iowa State Fair could be decided on Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines.

The Iowa state Fair Board will meet at 3:00 pm on Wednesday at the Elwell Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. On the agenda at that meeting will be a discussion of the 2020 Iowa State Fair.

The 2020 event is still scheduled to happen from August 13th-23rd. One headlining act on the Grandstand has already canceled his appearance, along with his entire tour. Minnesota has already canceled its 2020 state fair.

The Iowa State Fairgrounds does still plan to host the Heartland Nationals car show over the 4th of July weekend.