DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair has filled two more nights on the 2023 Grandstand concert calendar, announcing a comedy show and rock concert on Wednesday.

On Monday, August 14th, The Black Keys will headline with special guests The Velveteers. The rock duo has won five Grammys. Their best-known hits include “Gold on the Ceiling”, “Lonely Boy” and “Tighten Up.”

On Tuesday, August 15th, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will take the stage – along with a bunch of dummies he calls friends. Dunham previously performed at the Fair in 2010 and 2016.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, April 7th online at www.iowastatefair.org.

Previously announced Grandstand shows include:

Thursday, August 10th – For King + Country

Friday, August 11th – Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Saturday, August 12th – New Kids on the Block

Sunday, August 13th – Eric Church

Wednesday, August 16th – Lindsey Stirling

Thursday, August 17th – Maren Morris

Maren Morris Saturday, August 19th – The Chicks