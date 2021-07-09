Iowa State employee charged for alleged unauthorized use of school credit card

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa State University employee has been arrested after police say she was using the university’s money for personal purchases.



Officials say 25-year-old Miranda Richmann has admitted to using one of the university’s procurement cards to complete transactions with Paypal, Wells Fargo Bank, Target, and other retailers.

In total, the unauthorized transactions added up to more than $115,000.

She is facing three charges of unauthorized use of a credit card. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 19th.

Richmann was a secretary in the university’s Human Development and Family Studies Department.