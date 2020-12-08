Iowa State Auditor Questions Reynolds’ Leadership During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa State Auditor is questioning Governor Kim Reynolds’ leadership in handling the pandemic in the state.

So far, unlike neighboring states the governor has not issued a mask mandate. Also, the state has seen the high positivity rates for months while also having one fo the lowest testing rates.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand blames the low testing capacity, a lack of contract tracing and a delay in testing on the governor.

Now Sand is questioning the governor’s priorities.

“Why are we putting it into personal staff for the governor? Those things don’t make sense to me. And its a question about priorities. This is a public health and economic catastrophe and those funds need to be going there,” said Sand.

“Priority needs to be mitigating the effects of the pandemic for Iowans and not for toys and staff for elected officials.”

Currently, Sand is a part of a bi-partisan agreement with other state auditors. They are working on a covid-19 data audit for testing and treatment.

