DES MOINES, Iowa — The Bill France Cup and a NASCAR show car sat at the bottom of the steps of the Iowa State Capitol building on Tuesday, as the Iowa Speedway was announced to host a NASCAR Cup Series race this next season.

NASCAR announced the inaugural Cup Series race will be taking place from June 14-16, 2024. ARCA Menards Series races will take place over the three days, with a NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cup Series race on Sunday.

“The things Iowan’s value most are what NASCAR represents best–hard work, family, and community–which is exactly why our partnership has always been a natural fit,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds while making the announcement.

Governor Reynolds on the stage with representation from NASCAR and Iowa Corn. Iowa Corn will be the entitlement partner for the Cup Series race. Drivers of past and present are thrilled by the announcement.

“The decision was made I went ‘Yay! Alright, finally’, this is so cool you know, but sitting back looking at it, just made all the sense in the world,” said Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Iowa Speedway co-founder and designer. “It’s going to be a hell of a show.”

“If the state of Iowa welcomes us the same way they did when we came here for the NASCAR series, the inaugural event, 2009, we’re going to be blown away. It’s just so well-done. And it’s so great to see the fans that just love our sport to death,” said Brad Keselowski, a NASCAR driver.

NASCAR said that when it was time to lock in the schedule, the Iowa Speedway quickly became the obvious choice, even hinting that even though this is a one year deal, there is potential for future races.

“Kind of a one year commitment right now for 2024 for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series, we will see how the next several months go and obviously June 15th and 16th next year and we will make our plans for 25 and beyond,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy.

Fans looking for tickets can go to Iowa Speedway’s website to reserve first priority when the ticket sales open up in the near future.