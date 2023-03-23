NEWTON, IOWA — Hy-Vee, Inc. is bringing IndyCar racing back to the Iowa Speedway in Newton for a second consecutive season in July. This week the race organizers announced the names, sponsors and charity partners for their two days of racing.

The racing begins on Saturday, July 22nd with the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart. The race name is drawn from Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiative that offers support for military veteran employees.

On Sunday, the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will race at the Newton track. One Step is a Hy-Vee program to support clean water initiatives.

Hy-Vee has already announced the slate of pre- and post-race performers at the races. Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney will play on Saturday. The Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheerhan will play on Sunday.

Tickets are available online now.