DES MOINES, Iowa —

Land of the free, home of the brave. “The flag means a lot to me but it means hope and prosperity,” said Captain William Doan with Iowa Army National Guard.

Born and raised in Des Moines, Captain Doan has served in the Iowa Army National Guard for over twelve years. He said, “Fight against tyranny and most importantly defend freedom.”

While he’s protecting our nation’s freedom as commander of the Echo Company 334th Brigade Support Battalion his parents’ and grandparents’ fight for freedom is traced back to the Vietnam War as they faced the threat of communism while living in South Vietnam. Doan said, “On my mom’s side, my grandfather, he served in the South Vietnamese army working along the U.S. forces during the Vietnam War. He was a transportation officer.”

Captain Doan’s aunt was the first to establish freedom in America thanks to the Fall of Saigon signifying the end of the war. The rest of the family soon followed “Towards the end of the war it was going to be taken over by communism and we all wanted to seek a better life and during that time at the end of the war the U.S. with open hands helped individuals go to the U.S. and live a better life,” Doan said.

In Doan’s family tree, Independence Day hasn’t always been a given. Doan said, “It means more than just a day off with hot dogs, pizza and drinks. It’s a day to reflect. It provides opportunities to dedicate in different ways however you want to dedicate the day.”

That’s why for the Des Moines Lincoln High School graduate it was America’s long history of defending other nations against tyranny that made Doan know at an early age where his life was heading. “As I grew up and learned more about our country, most importantly the constitution, eventually seeing the great things that we have in this country and it provides for us that is something I want to fight for,” said Doan.

Now he’s defending the same flag that was carried into Vietnam to help free his ancestors by helicopter. “Pretty much live on the legacy of service and also I chose to serve because I wanted to give back because it is the least I can do,” Doan said.

About 115,000 Iowans served in the military during the vietnam war A monument near the state Capitol pays tribute to the nearly 900 Iowans that were killed in battle. While those sacrifices came decades before Captain Doan was even born it is something he sees clearly each day through his camo covered uniform. “Words cannot express how much gratitude and how grateful I am for their sacrifice. For them fighting for freedom and working alongside my grandfather,” said Doan.

A look at any memorial dedicated to a war America has fought proves the cost of independence can be deadly but for Captain Doan’s family that cost has also been life changing. Doan said, “To reflect on that special day in terms of what occurred. It is also most important recognize the sacrifices that were made for this great nation.”

In 2020 Captain Doan was deployed to the middle east in support of Operation Spartan shield.