Iowa Soldier Killed During Korean War Will Finally Be Laid to Rest

IOWA — More than 70 years after he was killed in action during the Korean War, Iowa native Eldert Beek will finally be laid to rest in Iowa next month.

Corporal Beek was 20 years old when he was reported killed in action in North Korea on December 1st, 1950 – according to the Department of Defense. Beek’s remains were never recovered. In 2018, the US took possession of 55 boxes reported to contain the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. On Monday the DOD announced that they have identified Beek among those remains.

Corporal Beek’s remains will be returned to Iowa and he will be laid to rest on June 14th in George, Iowa. More than 500 Iowans were killed during the Korean War.