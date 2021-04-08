Iowa Sheriffs Among 275 Nationwide Asking for President Biden to Secure Border

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two-hundred and seventy-five sheriffs across the country have written President Biden, asking him to secure the border. That list includes 10 from Iowa.

The letter was signed by the sheriffs of Wayne, Clayton, Iowa, Carroll, Lucas, Shelby, Greene, Scott, Cerro Gordo, and Grundy counties. It reads, in part “You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied migrant children are now in U.S. custody.

On his first day in office, Biden announced a sweeping immigration overhaul that would provide a path to citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who have been living illegally in the United States, many for decades.

The measure has since stalled in Congress.