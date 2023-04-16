DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature has 12 calendar days left in session, with both chambers still needing to pass the state’s budget before they can gavel out for the session.

State Senator Zach Wahls, (D), District 43, Coralville, the Iowa Senate Minority Leader joined Today in Iowa Sunday on WHO 13 to discuss the session as a whole, and specifically hitting on recent caucus legislation, eminent domain not advancing in the senate and LGBTQ+ restrictive bills that have been signed into law.

View part one of the interview in the video above and part two of the interview is linked below.