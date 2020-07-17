Iowa Sees Steady Increase in Hospitalization Rates

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment has been steadily rising this month, with Thursday’s numbers being up 22 percent from July 1.

Dr. Rossana Rosa, an infectious disease physician, said this uptick is a reminder that Iowa might have flattened the curve, but never truly “crushed the curve.”

“Through collective efforts of everyone staying home, we saw a decrease of new cases, but that was only to around 250 cases per day,” she said in reference to average June numbers. “Which was not ideal and made us susceptible to an uptick in community transmission or any new outbreaks that made our curve rise back up again, and that is what we’ve had now.”

Rosa said surges in states like Arizona and Texas that are causing hospital overflows is very troubling, and could potentially happen in Iowa. She warned of access to hospitals in rural parts of the states that are not as well equipped to treat severe cases.

“We were already in trouble in terms of the number of healthcare human resources needed in rural settings and now you’re talking about the possibility of more sick people needing to be transferred to larger hospitals,” she said.

Rosa said now is the time for Iowans to be vigilant.

“We have seen this happen already. This could happen again and if we go to a phase of exponential growth such as other states are experiencing, it’s going to get worse,” she said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the majority of positive cases are amongst younger Iowans. Reynolds said she is considering re-imposing some restrictions on bars as a result of the increase of coronavirus cases amongst Iowans.

“You will not see me shut down the entire state,” Reynolds said. “We know where the increases are taking place. We have some idea of what we believe it may be tied to and so we will target our response based on the information that the Department of Public Health and the epidemiologist team is collecting.”