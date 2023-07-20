AMES, Iowa — If you think there is more construction than normal this year, that would be correct. The Iowa DOT has spent a record $1.47 billion dollars on roads and bridges in the fiscal year 2022-23 ending June 30. That money was put towards 839 projects.

The DOT listed a breakdown of how the money was spent.

Fiscal year 2023 investments awarded through the Iowa DOT include:

$274.5 million in the farm-to-market system which helps assure the goods we produce in our state seamlessly get to a global marketplace

$358 million in the interstate system essential to keep products flowing through our state

$26.8 million in the secondary system which provides smoother pavements and better roadway markings that help you have a more comfortable and safer commute

$136.8 million in urban roads and bridges which assure you can quickly and efficiently get your family to activities, medical appointments, shopping, and more.

“Certainly, there are a lot of road and bridge needs all across the state at the DOT level, individual city and county level as well,” said Stu Anderson, of the Iowa DOT. “At the federal level we had the infrastructure bill that was passed in 2021, and in 2023 really started seeing the full impact of the funding increases a became available.”

There are many projects around central Iowa. A big one is widening I-35 to six lanes from Ankeny to Story County.

“What started up this summer is the first year of what will be about a three year project to widen Interstate 35 to 6 lanes from where from Ankeny for the current six lanes end, just north of Ankeny at 36th street, extending the six lanes up to just north of the Iowa 210 interchange,” said Anderson.

Another project involves building a freeway style exit into Nevada from Highway 30. One Nevada company welcomes this upgrade for the town.

“We’ve got a wedding venue, we have people coming into town all the time and if that construction that small inconvenience for a period of time allows people to get into town, more efficiently and safely and we’re all about to change,” said Ryan Larson, of Cooper Spaces.

Also, DOT projections show the same about or more in funds coming to Iowa’s roads and bridges, next year.