Iowa Sees Biggest Spike in New COVID-19 Cases in Weeks; No Additional Deaths Reported

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state has seen one of its biggest single day spikes in new coronavirus cases.

676 more positive cases were reported in the previous 24 hours between 10:00 am Wednesday and 10:00 am Thursday. That is the biggest single day of new cases since late May. 7,721 test results were reported in that time frame, for a one day positivity rate of 8.7%.

29,966 Iowans have now tested positive for the virus. 717 Iowans have died from the virus. No additional deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. 23,757 Iowans are considered “recovered” from the virus, according to IDPH statistics.

381 of the Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 21 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa. An outbreak is defined as three or more residents or staff members testing positive for the virus.

316,379 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa. That is about 10% of the state’s population.

There are 145 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a slight decrease from the previous day’s number of hospitalizations. 36 of those patients are in intensive care with 18 of them on ventilators.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,338 people who tested positive out of the 33,173 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.