IOWA FALLS, Iowa – The School Board at the Iowa Falls-Alden School District have approved a new policy manual this week, which would ban cell phones from high school and middle school classrooms during school hours.

Under the new policy students would be required to leave their phones in their lockers until the completion of the last class. The district has been considering this move for some time, and is aware some school districts in Iowa have already banned phones in the classroom.

Superintendent Tony Neumann said there has been an increasing need to do something, as the phones were becoming disruptive.

“We had some students filming, other students staging some things to be filmed, we sent a letter a year ago on the whole TikTok challenges,” said Supt. Neumann. “Think of all of your worst days, but now it’s captured on film and shared. That’s just not fair to the kids.”

Neumann and the school principals visited classrooms to gather data about how students are distracted, due to being on their phones, instead of listening to the teacher. He said being a teacher is difficult enough without constant distraction.

“There’s a couple kids like on their phones not paying attention to the teacher, or not doing the work, you’re working with two other kids over here, how many kids are behind you?” said Neumann.

Some students were not pleased with the new rule.

“I don’t think the school should be banning or anything like that. I feel like I personally will have my phone on in class, but I’m still learning,” said senior Ryan Hemmersbach.

“I don’t think it’s really that important because like you could be in school and your family could have issues and like they want to get a hold of you,” said Carrick Hilpipre, an Iowa Falls-Alden senior. “How are you supposed to get a hold of them when you don’t have your phone on you?”

The school said messages would be made available to the students when needed. The rule goes into effect this fall.