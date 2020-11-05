Iowa Savors 70 Degree Weather in November

DES MOINES, Iowa — The weather this election week is getting people outside, with the temperatures soaring into the 70’s. At Des Moines Grays lake it was a time to be outside for exercise class, or for a business meeting at tables along Gray’s Lake.

“I think it’s beautiful actually we’re going to go to a coffee shop to our work today, well why don’t we just go to the park and spend it outside,” said Jenna Rose.

“I work outside year-round make a point of it I think the vitamin D and fresh air are super beneficial, said Sara Albright, of Stroll Fit, in Des Moines. “I work outside year-round make a point of it I think the vitamin D and fresh air are super beneficial.”

“It’s probably as nice today as you could have an Iowa gods gift to IOWA on November 4,” said Bert Hanson, of Indianola. “We’d like that my dogs go out and I didn’t like walking in the snow we like this kind of weather much better and I’m gonna play golf this afternoon.”

The weather this week had everyone looking for a way to get out of the office.

“It’s nice to take a little break over lunch, to get outside and enjoy nature, before it gets cold next week,” said Kayleigh Jones of Ankeny.

Nice weather also brings out the WHO13 Drone and pilot Mike Borland.

“Excellent day to fly, excellent day to be out of the office which is, besides informing the people of Central Iowa, we like to get out of the office,” said Borland, who was flying the drone over the High Trestle Trail.”