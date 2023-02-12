DES MOINES, IA — Student Day at the Capitol is back again this year, where high school students learn about advocacy

Damian Thompson, the Director of Public Policy and Communications at Iowa Safe Schools, highlighted what Student Day at the Capitol is all about on Today in Iowa Sunday.

“Year after year for the past few years we have seen continued and an increase in attacks on the LGBTQ community, specifically on transgender youth. And so we want to make sure our students are not only aware of that, but have the tools they need to ensure their voice is also at the table,” said Thompson.

View Thompson’s live interview about student day on Today in Iowa Sunday by clicking on the video above. You can register for Student Day at the Capitol here.

Thompson also spoke about LGBTQ legislation making its way through the statehouse. Check out that portion of the live interview below: