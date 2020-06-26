Iowa Safe Schools Celebrates a Historical Pride Month with a Virtual Graduation for Students

DES MOINES, Iowa– This Pride month has proven to be a historical one, with the Supreme Court ruling to ban discrimination against a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace.

Friday also marks five years since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S. Non-profit organization, One Iowa, said this new Supreme Court ruling has a far greater reach than marriage equality making it so monumental.

“Marriage equality was like a very small portion of rights for LGBTQ Americans,” Program Director, Max Mowitz said. “It really only impacts folks that have a lot of privileges already. This discrimination ruling is something that’s going to impact even more LGBTQ people nationwide.”

Iowa has had protection against LGBTQ discrimination since 2007.

As an organization that works closely with healthcare access for queer people and workplace culture, One Iowa expressed this ruling was a huge step in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done.

“We know that it’s illegal to discriminate against folks based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. However, that discrimination still exists. And people still experience hostile work environments,” Mowitz. “And so some of the work that we do, and some of the work that you will be donating to, is to make sure that not only do we have a nonhostile work environment, but we also have an inclusive work environment.”

This Supreme Court ruling isn’t the only factor that makes this month historic. This is also the first year Pride parades and other Pride-themed events have had to go virtual due to the coronavirus.

Iowa Safe Schools is choosing to honor its LGBTQ and allied youth with a virtual graduation Friday that will be streamed on its Facebook page. This event will feature a Queerdictorian and Chasten Buttiegieg as a commencement speaker.

“We really didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to a lot of our students, especially our seniors in high school and college,” Executive Director at Iowa Safe Schools, Nate Monson said. “And so this gives us an opportunity to congratulate them on their great success, give them kind of a special moment and bringing a celebrity like Chasten to be able to talk to them about issues impacting them.”

Monson said this was an opportunity to support their students at what might be a tough time.

According to the suicide prevention organization, The Trevor Project, queer youth are at a higher risk than normal of committing suicide due to the pandemic.

The report says although physical distancing helps fight the spread of the coronavirus, it separates youth from peers, supportive teachers and other allies.

“LGBTQ youth are at higher risk with a pandemic going on because schools are sometimes the only safe space for them. And so some of them are at home, where it may not be as inclusive and supportive for them and so they’re really struggling,” Monson said. “So having virtual platforms like Facebook available for LGBTQ students is really critical for us to be able to reach them.”

Iowa Safe School’s graduation will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for more information.