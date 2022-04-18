DES MOINES, Iowa — Members of Congress have done it since 1909. For the first time, members of the Iowa legislature will do it, too. They will take part in a charity event featuring Democrats versus Republicans.

Congress has held its annual baseball game in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, and U.S. Fourth District Representative Randy Feenstra, a Hull Republican, were among those who took part in the event last September.

On May 1st, Iowa legislators will hold their inaugural slow-pitch softball game at Principal Park in Des Moines, following the Iowa Cubs minor league baseball game, which begins at 1 p.m.

House and Senate Republicans will raise money for The Puppy Jake Foundation. House and Senate Democrats will play on behalf of the Iowa Food Bank Association.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time, according to the team that you support.

For Republicans, buy tickets here.

For Democrats, buy tickets here.