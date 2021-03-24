Iowa Republican Leaders Encourage Party to Get Vaccinated as Many are Reluctant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mass vaccination efforts are underway to help the United States reach “herd immunity” against COVID-19. However, a study shows a huge group of Iowans are still reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a poll done by Marist College, 41% of Republicans nationwide don’t plan on getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

A local poll conducted by Selzer and Co. found that 41% of Iowa Republicans are also against getting a shot.

However, Rep. Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge, who is also a registered nurse, said Republican politicians have been advocating for the vaccine in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds along with Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have all encouraged Iowans to get vaccinated. Reynolds and Ernst both publicly got a vaccine.

Just Tuesday, Rep Meyer reached across the aisle to assist democrat representative, John Forbes, with a vaccine clinic for legislators at the Capitol.

“I will always advocate for a safe and effective vaccine,” Rep. Meyer said. “Health care is not party, it’s for everybody.”

In the poll done by Marist College, many Republican respondents said their reasoning for not getting the vaccine had to do with feeling like it was rushed, unproven, and not yet knowing the long-term effects.

After seeing how resistant Republicans were to the vaccine, the De Beaumont Foundation, a public health nonprofit, created pro-vaccine messaging aimed at conservatives.

The foundation said it found success by not talking about COVID-19 guidelines such as masks and social distancing, but rather sticking to the facts of what’s in the vaccines and how effective they are.

Rep. Meyer said it’s important to stress to Iowans that the vaccine can lead to life as we knew it.

“Vaccinated fully since before I came to session. So the CDC says if I’m exposed to someone in the Capitol, I don’t have to isolate,” Rep. Meyer said. “Those are the things we’re looking to get with vaccination. The vaccination is safe, it’s effective. We want to make sure that as many people can get in so we can get back to normal life.”