DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republicans successfully passed new restrictive abortion legislation in the state after only one day of the special session.

Debate in both chambers started around 4 p.m. after a day full of committee meetings, public hearings and protests. The bill is the law of the state the moment Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs it. The bill would restrict abortions in the state when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around 6 weeks of pregnancy.

The Iowa House passing the bill by a vote of 56-34. 5 Democrats and 8 Republicans did not cast a vote on the floor on Tuesday night. Democrats call the bill a “near total” ban on abortions in the state.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill two hours after the state representatives sent the language over. It passed 32-17.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she will be signing the legislation on Friday, making it official.