Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program Launches in March

IOWA – As housing insecurity increases because of the wide-ranging economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Iowa is launching a new rent and utility assistance program.

The program starts next month and is administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. It is using $195 million in federal funding for the initiative and can provide up to 12-months of rent assistance to those who qualify.

You can find out more by going to iowahousingrecovery.com.

The program is not available to people living in Polk County. Renters in Polk County should instead turn to Impact Community Action Partnership.

The organization is coordinating the assistance program thanks to $14 million in federal funding.

Currently, all appointments at Impact are filled. New appointments will open on March 1st. You can begin the process by going to impactcap.org.