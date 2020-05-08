Iowa Reopens Campgrounds and Shopping Centers

BOONE, Iowa — Friday was a day to hunt for bargains and a camping spot. Governor Kim Reynolds lifted her previous orders shutting down campgrounds and retail stores.

This was big news for many Iowa campers who rushed to get their spot.

“Normally in a given year we have our campground open year-round, so people trickle in starting in February and March,” said Andy Bartlett, Ledges State Park Manager. “If the weather is nice, it’s kind of a slow and steady increase to the busy season. This is kind of similar to what the conservation officers might go through with the hunting season opening day, where we go from zero to 60 in one day.”

To be allowed to stay the night, campers need to bring their own portable restroom with them.

“We got here around 6:30 this morning. We figured everything was opening up. We’ve been chomping at the bit to go camping all year,” said Eric Mathre, who lives a few miles away from Ledges State Park. “We’re going to camp up here. We thought this would be a nice Mother’s Day present for my wife.”

“As I go and talk to everybody, I’ll just tell him the basics of how the campgrounds can operate this weekend,” said Bartlett. “The restrooms are still closed. You can’t use the playground yet and we aren’t allowing any visitors for the weekend.”

It was also opening day for clothing stores and for shopping malls in the metro that had remained closed. They are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity of shoppers. Play areas are still closed and restaurants are only open for to-go service.

At Valley West Mall, the doors were unlocked around 10:30 a.m. with the mall opening at 11 a.m. The mall had kept their staff paid for a month during the shutdown but recently furloughed a number of employees.

“It was a little bit of a surprise. We were expecting to stay closed until May 15,” said Trisha Bartlett, Valley West Mall’s marketing manager. “But it was a pleasant surprise. I know that a lot of our stores have been scrambling to get people, so I don’t foresee a lot of our stores being open today.”

Von Maur greeted reopening day with a big sale to draw in shoppers.

“I just wanted to see what they had. They usually have some sales. I figured with them just opening up there would probably be some,” said shopper Dave Keely.

Valley West Mall is still not allowing mall walkers. It is recommended people contact stores directly to find out if they are open.