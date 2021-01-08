Iowa Programs Supporting Minority-Owned Businesses Get $500,000 From Wells Fargo Grant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last summer Wells Fargo launched a $400 million fund to support minority-owned small businesses across the country. Iowa has recently received $500,000 from this initiative.

A majority of this money was given to the local community development institution, Iowa Community Capital. Board chair of Iowa Community Capital, Mark Edelman, said it is using these funds to provide much-needed support in the form of low-interest loans to its clients.

“The way they’ll benefit from the program is first of all through interest rate buy downs,” Edelman said. “The grant allows Iowa Community Capital to lower its interest rate on loans down to 3%.”

Iowa Community Capital runs the program, Solidarity Microfinance. This program gives local minority entrepreneurs in low-income situations loans ranging between $1,000 to $8,000.

Iowa Community Capital has over 250 clients across the state. Approximately 45 percent of their clients are Black while 55 percent are Latino.

The owner of Brujis Cleaners in Des Moines, Valentina Petaton, has been a client in the Solidarity Microfinance program for five years.

According to a study done by the nonprofit, Score Association, currently only nearly seven percent of hispanic business owners report they are profitable and growing compared to over 14 percent of the general business owner population.

While Hispanic-owned businesses were more likely to seek government funding than their white counterparts in 2020, they were less likely to receive PPP, EIDL and SBA loans.

Petaton said she struggled receiving government assistance.

“It was very hard for me, it was impossible,” Petaton said.

Petaton said this is why she’s grateful for the assistance from Wells Fargo and Iowa Community Capital.

“With them it’s pretty much easy, they work with us,” Petaton said.

Solidarity Microfinance uses the Grameen Methodology, a program created to build wealth among low-income communities.

The program works by sorting a handful of entrepreneurs into groups of five and giving them each, a $1,000 loan.

The groups then meet every two weeks to make their payments and discuss how their businesses are growing.

The chair of Solidarity Microfinance said if business owners pay back the full loan in six months, they are eligible for a new loan that’s $500 larger.

“This Grameen methodology allows the credit that’s provided to these entrepreneurs to grow with their business. And as their business repayment capacity increases then their ability to increase their loans and to grow their business expands more quickly in part because they save on a lot of interest, they might have otherwise paid,” Edelman said.

According to Edelman, Solidarity Microfinance has seen a 99 percent loan repayment rate with the Grameen method.

The remainder of Wells Fargo’s donation to Iowa will go to two other Community Development Financial Institutions programs, Iowa Microloan and One Economy Financial Development Corporation.