DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the change in election laws and voting locations Iowa experienced its second highest primary voter turnout since 1994.

The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State released the total number of primary voters earlier this week. The state recorded more than 356,000 voters.

The state also experienced high numbers of absentee ballet voters. More than 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second highest total for a primary election in state history.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said it was fantastic to witness.

“They came through will flying colors,” Secretary Pate said. “We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

You can view all of the results of the primary election on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.