DES MOINES, Iowa — It is Primary Day in the state of Iowa. Political parties and their members are choosing the candidates who will appear on the November General Election.

Polls are open on Tuesday, June 7th from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Early voting is now ended in Iowa for the primary election and votes must be made in person. You can click here to find your polling place .

If you still have your absentee ballot you can:

Hand deliver to your County Auditor by 8pm on Tuesday

Designate a family member/household member to return your ballot for you to County Auditor’s Office

Surrender your ballot at your polling place on Election Day and vote in-person