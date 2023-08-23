A whopping 77% of likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers say they’re more likely to vote for a candidate who supports using the U.S. military to secure the southern border, while an additional 65% say are more likely to back a candidate who fights the “left’s woke agenda.”

By contrast, more than half of likely GOP caucusgoers in Iowa — 54% — say they’re less likely to vote for candidates who “aggressively criticize” former President Donald Trump over the multiple criminal charges he’s facing.

That’s according to newly released numbers from the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa that measured seven different issues among the GOP electorate in Iowa ahead of Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

Would support for the following positions make you more likely or less likely to favor a candidate, or would it not matter?

More likely Less likely Would not matter Using the military to secure the Southern border 77 12 9 Fighting the left’s woke agenda 65 17 13 Banning gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries for youth under age 18 61 23 13 Banning abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions 54 24 20 Continuing U.S. military aid to Ukraine 35 43 20 Privatizing Social Security by allowing people to invest savings in private accounts 35 32 29 Aggressively criticizing Donald Trump for acts that led to multiple federal charges against him 16 54 29

Iowa has passed a “fetal heartbeat” law on abortion that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, or in the case of a medical emergency. Do you think this approach puts too many restrictions on abortion access, too few restrictions, or gets it about right?

Too many restrictions 30 Too few restrictions 9 Gets it about right 58

The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll was conducted Aug. 13-17 among 406 likely Republican caucusgoers who said they will definitely or probably attend the 2024 caucuses. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.