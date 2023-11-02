ANKENY, Iowa — Two central Iowa police departments have given special training materials to criminal justice students at Des Moines Area Community College.

At a ceremony Wednesday, Windsor Heights and State Center police departments each donated used police vehicles and the State Center Police Department also handed over four used body cameras.

The vehicles will be used for various training purposes like mock traffic stops and vehicle searches.

Police departments say the donations are important in training future law enforcement officers.

“DMACC does a great job of preparing students for futures in law enforcement. And every agency in the state and the country is striving and looking for those new bodies to fill the roles and we appreciate DMACC’s leadership in helping prepare those students for our future,” said State Center Police Chief Jon Thomas.

The ceremony was held at the DMACC Criminal Justice Training Facility in Ankeny.