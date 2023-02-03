DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s (IPA) annual expo is back in Des Moines Friday through Sunday. One topic on the agenda is shortages at major pharmacy chains across the state and country forcing them to cut back hours.

Emmeline Paintsil, the IPA’s Director of Professional Affairs, said it’s not simply an overall supply shortage of pharmacists. There are enough pharmacists and pharmacy students to meet current and future needs but they don’t want to work at certain major chains.

She said pharmacists throughout the industry say they’ve been overworked due to staffing shortages predating the pandemic at major chains. That’s caused many to leave, exacerbating the problem. They’re going to local independent pharmacies where they feel they can get more support.

Paintsil adds, when pharmacists are overworked, they’re more likely to make potentially deadly mistakes.

“Some pharmacy chains have not provided adequate staffing levels for pharmacists to keep up with the demands for in terms of prescriptions and immunizations provided, which is what has led to pharmacists leaving due to not wanting to put patients at risk or at harm,” she said. “Our job as pharmacists is to provide high-quality safe effective use of medications, and when pharmacists feel like they are being put in situations that harm patients, they’re more likely to remove themselves for risk of harming the patient.”

Paintsil said solutions include better reporting mechanisms for poor working conditions. The biggest fix would be large chain pharmacies hiring more pharmacists and pharmacy techs to reduce stress and workloads on those who are already working there.

WHO 13 reached out to Walgreens and CVS for comment on the story. Neither provided one.