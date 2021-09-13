Iowa Pharmacy Association: At-home COVID test kits are reliable

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A higher demand for COVID-19 testing in the state has led to longer lines at testing sites. But many people waited in their vehicles because some do not trust at-home COVID test results.

Brady Yeoman waited in the line for an hour and 22 minutes to get tested. He said he thought about doing at-home COVID testing, but he did not believe it was reliable.

“We thought about it, but I’ve had a lot of co-workers and friends and stuff that have done a rapid test, and they’ve gotten false positives or false negatives then followed up with a PCR test, and the results were wrong,” said Yeoman.

But Yeoman is not alone. Others waiting to get tested told WHO 13 News that they did not believe at-home testing was reliable. However, the Iowa Pharmacy Association says both at-home testing and in-person testing are reliable.

“Depending on when you’re exposed, it may take time for those levels [of the virus] to rise in your body, which may be the reason why tests results may flip from negative to positive,” said Emmeline Paintsil, the director of Professional Affairs of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

Paintsil also recommends going to the nearest testing site if you feel uncomfortable with your results from at-home testing.