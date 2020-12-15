Iowa Pharmacies, Polk County Health Department Preparing for COVID-19 Vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are in Iowa, waiting to go in the arms of healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.

The Polk County Health Department plans to operate a drive-through vaccine clinic for the first priority group, meaning they’ll need some help distributing to the public.

“Community pharmacies are going to be a very, very important partner in this for us,” Director of Polk County Health Department Helen Eddy said, “because we want to make sure that the citizens of Polk County can easily and conveniently get a vaccine and pharmacies are a key part of that.”

When it comes to the public, the Iowa Pharmacy Association knows its industry will play a huge part in vaccine distribution.

“Iowa pharmacies have been giving immunizations for just over 20 years,” Kate Gainer, executive vice president and CEO of Iowa Pharmacy Association, said. “In fact, it was the late 1990s when pharmacists first started administering immunizations and that was starting with flu shot. In the last 20 years, the public has become increasingly comfortable with receiving immunizations out of pharmacy. So we’re now oftentimes the first thought of where they can go to receive an immunization.”

Gainer predicts the public walking into a pharmacy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t happen until April. Still, she said the pharmacies that Iowa Pharmacy Association represents have been an important resource for people during this time, providing health care access and information.

“I anticipate pharmacies will receive questions and be able to serve as a resource for the COVID vaccine,” Gainer said, “not only in delivering the vaccine but also answering questions that their community has and that their patients have about vaccine safety and the effectiveness of the novel COVID-19 vaccine.”

As the public waits to get the vaccine, health officials are urging people to be patient and continue practicing mitigation efforts including wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing.

“Please know that hope is on the horizon,” Eddy said, “and the more that we practice mitigation techniques, the more that we get vaccinated when it’s our turn, the closer we can come to getting back to some kind of normal.”

Once the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public, Gainer said Iowans will still likely need to make an appointment even at the pharmacy. This is due to the need for spacing out patients, as well as the fact that a pharmacy may only have a limited number of doses on any given day.

If you do have questions, you’re advised to check your pharmacy’s website and social media pages for information before calling.