Iowa Pausing Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Administration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said it has advised all Iowa vaccine providers to pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause of the vaccine early Tuesday. In a joint statement, the two agencies said there are six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six cases in the U.S. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare with more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine having been administered as of April 12.

The CDC and FDA is providing a briefing on the recommendation Tuesday morning.

The IDPH said they will provide an update later when they have more details.