DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa-owned horse is expected to be one of the favorites in the run for the roses at the Kentucky Derby next weekend. Mo Donegal, owned by a group of Iowa investors led by Jerry Crawford, earned a berth in the field with a win at the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 9th.

The Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 7th at Churchill Downs in Lexington, Kentucky. NBC Sports will once again carry the festivities live on WHO 13. Post time for the big race will be at 5:45 pm Central that day. Post positions for the race will be drawn next week. There are 29 horses currently in the field.

A former Donegal racing horse, Paddy O’Prado, finished third in the 2010 Kentucky Derby.

Mo Donegal