‘Iowa Nice’ in Full Effect as Residents Thank Linemen

SLATER, Iowa — At this time last week, half a million Iowans were without power because of the powerful derecho that blew through the state, snapping utility poles and bringing trees down on power lines.

As of Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., there are still 48,184 in Iowa who don’t have electricity. Most of those outages are in eastern Iowa, with more than 32,000 of them in Linn County.

But there are still thousands of people in central Iowa dealing with the loss of power and residents are glad to give back to the linemen who are making sure they aren’t forgotten.



Elizabeth Thornton owns Vibe Nutrition in Ames. Monday, she and a friend took the shop on the road, delivering Tea Bomb energy drinks to linemen around the area, including in Slater.

“Because we’re ‘Iowa Nice’ and we just appreciate everything that the linemen are doing, all these guys that are working out here on the trees. We see them busting their butts every single day and just so very grateful for what they’re doing for our Iowa communities,” said Thornton.

Most of those without power are customers of Alliant Energy. The utility’s new goal is to have most of the remaining 50,000 back on the grid by the end of Tuesday.