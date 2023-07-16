WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A female was shot in in a drive-by shooting on early Sunday morning.

Windsor Heights Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 65th Street, just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived on scene and located the female victim at a residence. Police say she was shot in the arm and chest. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived on scene to treat and transport her to an area hospital. Her condition is currently unknown at this time.

Police are looking for a suspect in a four-door brown sedan. According to reports, the suspect drove by the victim’s residence and shot at her.

Police say the incident is isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

Contact the Windsor Heights Police Department at 515-222-3321 with any additional information that can be provided.