WINTERSET — Tuesday morning, the Winterset School District honored the first responders at a pep rally for the boys’ basketball team. The Huskies are going to the state tournament later Monday.

Sports helped the community come together after the weekend’s tragic tornados that took seven lives in the state. The state tournament gives the community something positive to focus on.

When the Marion School District Heard about the destruction in Winterset they started a donation drive. Gift cards will be delivered to the Winterset school superintendent at Monday’s game. Other donated items will be transported to Winterset later this week.

Josh Henry, Winterset’s Boys Basketball Head Coach, said that this shows how sports connect Iowa communities.

“I truly think that’s what sports are all about,” said Henry. “Sometimes it’s sad when you think about it, it takes a devastation tragedy to bring people together like this how it should be all the time but it’s been cool just to see the outpouring of all the conference coaches reaching out.”

The Huskies face off against Marion Monday afternoon at 3:4 5 p.m.