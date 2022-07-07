Jodi Long has herself a mini-me!

The Today in Iowa anchor and her husband Ra Shaan announced Thursday that their daughter, Jaira, was born on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our daughter, Jaira Capri Long ( pronounced with a long ‘I sound… like ‘Ji’) Born July 6th at 4:28 p.m. She weighs 6lbs 6oz and is 19 inches long. Our ‘Honey Girl’ is as sweet as can be. She is happy and healthy and so is mom! We can’t wait to introduce her to her big brother, Bishop Percy soon.” Jodi and Ra Shaan Long

Enjoy some pictures of the newest, and tiniest, member of the WHO 13 family!

We are over the moon for Jodi, Ra Shaan, and Bishop. Welcome to the world, baby Jaira!