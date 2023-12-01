DES MOINES, Iowa – In a previous report, WHO 13 found that data centers across central Iowa use up to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water each day.

While the data centers aren’t using a concerning amount of water right now, according to local officials and experts, some still wondered where the water is going in the first place.

First of all, it’s important to understand that data centers’ major water usage is seasonal. Daniel Scott, utility director for the city of Altoona, says the data centers use “hardly any water because of the cooler temperatures” during cooler times of the year.

But when water is needed to cool the data centers, cooling systems keep temperatures under control through a process known as evaporative cooling.

The basic, yet essential, weather process known as the water cycle helps understand how evaporative cooling works.

In the water cycle, energy from the sun heats water up across the world, causing it to evaporate into water vapor. This process cools the air where water is evaporating. As that water vapor builds, it eventually condenses to form clouds. A cloud that is too full of water vapor leads to rain, or other forms of precipitation.

Just as evaporating water cools the air around it, data centers cool their systems by taking water and evaporating it. Once the water has been changed from a liquid into a gas, it ends up back in the atmosphere where it can’t be reused. This amount of water use (and lack of water going back into the water supply) helps cities around the metro determine how much water can be designated to data centers, or other purposes.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, sent a statement to WHO 13, noting the various ways the company says they’re trying to conserve water.

Of course, those who manage water use across the state say that any effort to conserve water is meaningful.

“Well it’s never a good idea to waste water,” Tim Hall with the Iowa DNR said. “There’s resources that have to go into treating water to pump into the drinking water system. It’s never a good idea to waste that, whether we’re in a flood situation or a drought situation I’d encourage folks to just be conscious of the water they’re using.”

So to summarize: where does the water go? A good portion of the water used by data centers is evaporated during the cooling process, which can’t be reclaimed back into the water supply.