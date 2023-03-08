DES MOINES, Iowa — A lingering weather system brings an initial push of rain and snow through Wednesday, followed by more impactful snow Thursday that could lead to some travel issues.

Precipitation will mainly stay as light rain through Wednesday and into Thursday morning. A bit of snow could occasionally mix in with the rain, but little to no accumulation is expected. Precipitation should then change over to snow mid to late Thursday morning. Snow falls through Thursday afternoon, wrapping up Thursday evening. A brief period of freezing rain is possible during the transition from rain to snow Thursday morning, but there shouldn’t be much accumulation of the freezing rain.

Most travel issues will take place Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening, and into the overnight hours as the snow falls. Temperatures dip to the 20s Thursday night, which will allow for some refreezing on untreated surfaces. Overall, conditions should improve somewhat Friday morning as crews treat and clear the roads.

The greatest snow totals will be in northern and eastern Iowa, with the bullseye for snow amounts around Waterloo. Due to marginal temperatures, a fairly significant amount of melting and compaction will take place as the snow falls. Totals in the metro will likely be in the 2-4″ range, not factoring in melting and compaction. This will be heavy, wet, sloppy snow.

Another weather system will move in Saturday afternoon, leading to another chance for rain and snow. Once again, temperatures look marginal, causing more melting and limiting travel impacts. Highs will be below average through the weekend and into next week–in the mid to upper 30s.