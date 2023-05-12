DES MOINES, Iowa — As a low-pressure system approaches heading into the weekend, storm chances increase Friday night and again Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe.

A level three out of five severe weather risk has been issued for western Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. A level two out of five risk is in place along I-35 and to the west, with a level one risk for eastern Iowa. The higher risk levels indicate a greater potential for stronger storms and increased coverage of showers and storms.

After the rain last night, skies should clear somewhat by midday Friday. Temperatures soar to the low 80s and our air mass stays fairly humid. Eventually, the low-pressure system and warm front will approach from the south, likely triggering some storms in eastern Nebraska by 5 PM.

These storms will likely be discrete/isolated at first before merging into a line. Cells will then move northeast, advancing into western Iowa. Storms will be possible in western counties (such as Audubon, Adair, Guthrie, and Carroll) by 8 PM. Some weakening should take place as they move east and northeast, arriving in the metro (if they manage to hold together) by 11 PM.

All types of severe weather will be on the table in the level 3 risk area, such as damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The tornado threat–and overall severe weather threat–looks greatest in eastern Nebraska and far western Iowa. Storms should weaken as they head east, but some strong to severe storms are still possible west of the metro.

Skies clear out somewhat Saturday. It should be a mostly dry day overall. As the low pressure and warm front lift north, so will the focus for storms. A level two out of five risk for severe weather is in place northeast of Des Moines. Strong winds and hail will be the main threats.

Chances for storms increase by around 3PM Saturday. Cells will pop up mainly northeast of the metro and move east. Storms should wrap up and exit the area by 9-11PM.

Mother’s Day is on track to be cooler and cloudy. Scattered, light showers are possible throughout the day, but we shouldn’t see much heavy rain or accumulation. It will be a day to keep a rain jacket handy to deal with those light, nuisance showers!

After a mixed bag of weekend weather, skies clear out next week, and temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s. Our overall weather pattern looks to turn much quieter!