DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front pushes through central Iowa late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms, including strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Temperatures are on track to warm dramatically Wednesday compared to the past few days. Highs will reach the 70s Wednesday afternoon as skies clear following this morning’s storms.

A low-pressure system will reach southwestern Iowa this evening. Storms will fire in western Iowa around sunset, likely between 6-9 PM. These initial, more discrete storms will carry the potential of a tornado threat along with large hail.

Thunderstorms should then form into more of a line as they move eastward. These storms will have a strong wind and hail potential. Cells likely arrive in the Des Moines metro between 10 PM and midnight Wednesday.

Storm chances linger through Thursday morning, potentially into the morning commute. Conditions begin to clear out by noon.

Behind the storms, much colder air arrives. Temperatures drop during the day into the 50s Thursday. Winds also pick up, gusting from 30-40mph.

Conditions get even colder heading into the weekend. Highs barely reach the low 50s Friday, and temperatures don’t warm past the upper 40s Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. If you’ve done any early planting, you’ll want to bring those plants inside or make sure they’re covered up!