DES MOINES, Iowa — While temperatures will remain quite mild Wednesday, a weather system brings rain, snow, and cold back to central Iowa Thursday.

Rain builds in by mid to late morning Thursday. Rain will be quite widespread and heavy at times, continuing through Thursday afternoon. For those in town for March Madness, it will be a good day to take advantage of the Skywalks. Late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, a cold front pushes through central Iowa, changing the rain over to snow.

Snow accumulations look fairly minimal across central and southern Iowa. Colder conditions to the north will cause the changeover from rain to snow to happen sooner in northern Iowa, which could lead to some accumulation. For this reason, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northwestern Iowa, including Kossuth county.

Winter Storm Watch, effective 10AM Thursday, March 16 to 1AM Friday, March 17, 2023.

Snow accumulations look to be in the 2-4″ range. Like recent snows, this will be a heavy, wet, slushy snow. Visibility will also be quite minimal Thursday afternoon as winds ramp up, causing blowing snow even for areas farther to the south.

Expected Snow for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Winds will be a factor through Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will gust out of the south late Wednesday at 25-35 mph, helping temperatures rise to the mid-50s. Thursday, after the cold front moves through, winds will be even stronger but this time out of the northwest. Gusts could exceed 45 mph. Once again, combined with falling snow, this could make travel hazardous.

On top of the snow, temperatures plummet Thursday night into the teens. Combined with winds gusting over 30 mph, wind chills could be in the single digits Friday morning.

Highs will struggle to reach the 30° mark Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are on track to moderate by midweek next week.