DES MOINES, Iowa – A weather system will brush through southeast Iowa, bringing the potential of a wintry mix to the state Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight until noon Friday for areas south and east of the Des Moines metro.

Rain and snow showers will lift into central Iowa from the south overnight. The mixed precipitation should expand across the state by Friday morning, persisting until the late morning hours.

Wintry precipitation will be most likely farther to the south, in areas like Lamoni, Osceola, Centerville, and Albia. Most of the rain and snow should stay southeast of a line from Creston to Grinnell. The southeast side of the metro could see a little precipitation, but most of it should remain to the south and east. The track of this system could shift to the south, which would mean less of the state would see any rain or snow.

Another round of rain and snow showers is possible later Friday. This area of wintry weather will likely move in during the late afternoon to early evening hours (4-6 PM). Most of the showers exit by midnight. This round of rain and snow will likely be later than what falls in the morning, but it could still cause some slick conditions. A few brief, light rain and snow showers could linger into Saturday.

In total, snow accumulations look fairly minimal — less than two inches are expected. Snow will also be mixed in with rain and sleet, leading to a slushy, sometimes icy mix on roads.

Temperatures rise to the upper 30s through the weekend, which should minimize how long the slushy mix sticks around.

The rest of the weekend looks fairly quiet. Another quick-moving weather system could bring more showers Monday night. Dry conditions and temperatures in the low 40s settle in for the rest of next week.