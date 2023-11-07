DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Election Day and that means Iowans across the state will be heading to the polls.

Here are some reminders of what you need to bring to the polls:

If you are registered to vote already, all you need is valid proof of identity which can be any of the following:

Iowa Driver’s License (not expired more than 90 days)

Iowa Non-Operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)

U.S. Passport (not expired)

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID (not expired)

Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed)

Tribal ID Card/Document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)

If you need to register to vote or change your address, you will also need to bring proof of residence. If your Iowa Drivers license has your current address you can use it for both, otherwise, you will need one of the following:

Residential lease

Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)

Bank statement

Paycheck

Government check or other government document

Property tax statement

If you requested an absentee ballot but didn’t get it in the mail in time to be received by the 8:00 p.m. cutoff on Election Day, you can bring your ballot to the county auditor’s office on Election Day or you can surrender the ballot at your polling place and vote on a regular ballot.

Jamie Fitzgerald, the Polk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections said that another important thing for voters to check before heading to the polls is their polling location.

“One thing we ask though is check your polling site ahead of time this is the first election for city and schools with redistricting so where you used to vote is probably not where you vote again,” Fitzgerald said.

To learn more about where your polling site is or the requirements for voting, visit voterready.iowa.gov.